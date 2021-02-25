LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) dropped 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 2,302,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 21,790,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.73% of LM Funding America as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

