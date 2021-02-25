LMS Capital plc (LMS.L) (LON:LMS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.01

Shares of LMS Capital plc (LMS.L) (LON:LMS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.01 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 32.26 ($0.42). LMS Capital plc (LMS.L) shares last traded at GBX 32.30 ($0.42), with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £26.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.64.

LMS Capital plc (LMS.L) Company Profile (LON:LMS)

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital plc (LMS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital plc (LMS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.