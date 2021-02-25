Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.39 and last traded at $49.39. Approximately 961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Loblaw Companies from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.