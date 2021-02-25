LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Up 4% This Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 4% against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $6,893.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00072657 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002939 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 79.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009465 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,949,714 coins and its circulating supply is 51,736,937 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

