Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI) Shares Gap Down to $0.55

Location Sciences Group PLC (LON:LSAI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Location Sciences Group shares last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01), with a volume of 5,850,671 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £3.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.48.

Location Sciences Group Company Profile

Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a location data and data intelligence company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers platform products, which includes verify, a proprietary verification platform that provides independent, media-agnostic analysis, and authentication of the accuracy and quality of location-targeted advertising data to automotive, retail, quick service restaurant, grocery, consumer packaged goods, and travel and hospitality industries; and data and insights platform, which provides access to location data points.

