LockTrip (LOC) Hits Market Cap of $17.70 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002383 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LockTrip has traded up 9% against the dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $17.70 million and approximately $77,346.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002965 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 59.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

