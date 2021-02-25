Loki One Day Volume Reaches $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,071.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.80 or 0.03156469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.07 or 0.00371933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.29 or 0.01037346 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.18 or 0.00425263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00392222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.73 or 0.00256479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00023068 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

