Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Shares Down 19%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) fell 19% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 2,559,068 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,809,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.53 million and a P/E ratio of -11.33.

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,678,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,126,116.86.

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) Company Profile (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

