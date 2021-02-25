Lonza Group (LZAGY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS: LZAGY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/23/2021 – Lonza Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/16/2021 – Lonza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/11/2021 – Lonza Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/10/2021 – Lonza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/2/2021 – Lonza Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/8/2021 – Lonza Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/7/2021 – Lonza Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $65.70 on Thursday. Lonza Group Ltd has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $69.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

