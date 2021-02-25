Loopring [NEO] Trading 7.5% Higher This Week (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and CoinMex.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $227.76 or 0.00484214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00064503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00079406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057016 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00073006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.91 or 0.00456902 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinMex, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

