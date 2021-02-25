Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 106,844 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 106,844 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Q2 worth $60,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Q2 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Q2 by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Q2 by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Q2 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

NYSE QTWO opened at $130.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.42. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.31.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $3,411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,792,197.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $11,378,479.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,850 shares of company stock valued at $22,970,117. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.