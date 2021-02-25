Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 363 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.47% of argenx worth $65,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at $1,312,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of argenx by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

ARGX opened at $336.89 on Thursday. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.30.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.