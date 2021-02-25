Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 478,040 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 160.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,040 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of NetApp worth $51,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 45.2% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NTAP. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.58.

NetApp stock opened at $71.57 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

