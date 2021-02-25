Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 81,229 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,229 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.57% of Endava worth $63,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Endava by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Endava by 890.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Endava by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Endava by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endava currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.89.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $87.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $88.62.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The company had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. Analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

