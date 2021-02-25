Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires New Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,083,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,964,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.07% of Western Alliance Bancorporation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $97.61 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

