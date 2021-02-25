Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,866 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.29% of Nexstar Media Group worth $61,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.88.

Shares of NXST opened at $138.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $145.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

