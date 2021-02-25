Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,083 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.00% of Everbridge worth $52,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Everbridge by 19.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Everbridge by 6.2% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 339,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $166.82 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.16 and its 200 day moving average is $133.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVBG. Northland Securities increased their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $113,949.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,815,095. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

