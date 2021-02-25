Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.20% of Helen of Troy worth $64,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $229.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.02. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.