Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 411.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,745 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $58,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,857 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,930,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after buying an additional 2,513,677 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,507,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after buying an additional 1,614,557 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after buying an additional 1,592,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of TSM opened at $132.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $686.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.57 and a 200-day moving average of $99.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.