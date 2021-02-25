Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 643.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.28% of Inari Medical worth $54,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,871,000 after purchasing an additional 275,757 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 21.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 848,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Inari Medical by 1,067.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,629,000 after purchasing an additional 458,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at $9,701,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $108.45 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.07.

In other news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 78,640 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $5,386,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,855,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 313,541 shares in the company, valued at $21,232,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,921,143 shares of company stock worth $140,771,315 over the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

