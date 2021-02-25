Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $64.30 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,569 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $64,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Adobe by 2,160.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after buying an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 70.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock worth $488,584,000 after buying an additional 412,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $476.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.18. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $228.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

