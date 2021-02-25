Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $65.78 Million Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 169,195 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.05% of Blueprint Medicines worth $65,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,223,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,577,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,149,000 after purchasing an additional 251,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 897,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,198,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $599,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,973.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,576 shares of company stock worth $2,652,123. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.