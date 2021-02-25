Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.82% of RenaissanceRe worth $69,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Boston Partners grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after acquiring an additional 398,563 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 77.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,818,000 after buying an additional 366,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,461 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,173.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,996,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RNR opened at $164.95 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $201.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.67.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNR. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

