Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.38% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $54,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $70,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT stock opened at $146.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $156.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

