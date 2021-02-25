Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 851.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,563 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.97% of CareDx worth $70,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -171.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $2,105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

