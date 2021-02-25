Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,531 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Crane worth $49,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 52.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $87.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 230.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.