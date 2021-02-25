Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,218 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.17% of Carvana worth $71,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,321,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $284.94 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $314.56. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.37 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.21.

CVNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.26.

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.03, for a total value of $2,620,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,935,818 shares of company stock worth $734,066,450. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

