Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,118 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Teradyne worth $64,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 162.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 78.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 30.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $6,781,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,970.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

Teradyne stock opened at $134.19 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

