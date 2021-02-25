Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 10,830 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.24% of AMETEK worth $66,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AMETEK by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $28,205.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,584,153.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $123.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

