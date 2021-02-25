Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 113,200 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.91% of Twist Bioscience worth $62,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 92.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,988 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 66.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,349,000 after acquiring an additional 647,063 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,145,000 after acquiring an additional 454,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,375,000 after acquiring an additional 370,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,488,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 2,790 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $317,083.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,420,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at $146,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 345,438 shares of company stock worth $49,853,493. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TWST opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.59. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.