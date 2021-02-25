Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 27,016 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,016 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.17% of PPG Industries worth $58,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

NYSE PPG opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.43. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

