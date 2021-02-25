Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 348,576 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348,576 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Edison International worth $56,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 68.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.82. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $76.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.