Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $53.39 Million Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,440,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,390,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.45% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,350 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $26,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,494,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,696,493 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $2,910,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.58.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

