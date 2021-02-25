Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,972,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,248 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.33% of FOX worth $57,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 363,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 40,030 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,554,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,379,000 after acquiring an additional 221,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie lifted their target price on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $40.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

