Lorraine Berends Purchases 4,168 Shares of Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) Stock

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) insider Lorraine Berends bought 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.27 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of A$38,637.36 ($27,598.11).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.50%.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

