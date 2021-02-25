Loudon Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 2.6% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Amgen by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $1,716,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Amgen by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.43. The company had a trading volume of 40,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,896. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.57 and its 200 day moving average is $236.64. The stock has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

