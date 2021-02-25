Loudon Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 4.3% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $1,629,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in AbbVie by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in AbbVie by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.39.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.99. The stock had a trading volume of 152,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,454. The company has a market capitalization of $190.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.07. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

