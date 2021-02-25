Loudon Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,268 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,733 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.5% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.09. 888,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,883,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $252.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

