Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPX. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,847.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,129 shares of company stock worth $567,830 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPX traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $47.93. 18,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,887. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.03. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $48.79.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

