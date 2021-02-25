Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Loudon Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 3.1% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after acquiring an additional 999,428 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $243,925,000 after acquiring an additional 809,644 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $161.34. The stock had a trading volume of 174,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.24. The stock has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.