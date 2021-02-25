Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Lifted to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $202.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.45% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on LOW. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.
NYSE LOW opened at $162.31 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.24.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
