Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Lifted to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $202.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LOW. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NYSE LOW opened at $162.31 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

