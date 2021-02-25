Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.
Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.62. The company had a trading volume of 81,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.78 and a 200 day moving average of $164.24. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 322,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,775,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,135,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
