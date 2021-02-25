Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.62. The company had a trading volume of 81,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.78 and a 200 day moving average of $164.24. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 322,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,775,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,135,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

