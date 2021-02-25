Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $206.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $206.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.11% from the stock’s current price.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.55. 301,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,935. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

