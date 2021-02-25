Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $206.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $206.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.11% from the stock’s current price.
LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.
Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.55. 301,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,935. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.24.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
