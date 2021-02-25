Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Raised to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $202.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of LOW opened at $162.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.24. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. FMR LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after buying an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after buying an additional 958,338 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

