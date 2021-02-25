Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

NYSE LOW traded down $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $159.73. 276,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,935. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

