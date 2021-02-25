LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CFO Sells $1,193,814.18 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 8,847 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $1,193,814.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,083.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.10. 454,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,618. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $137.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,991,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 31.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,869,000 after buying an additional 268,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,470,000 after buying an additional 759,374 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,219,000 after buying an additional 172,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,516,000 after buying an additional 722,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPLA. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

