LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Scott Seese Sells 4,661 Shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $628,955.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,567.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LPL Financial stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.10. 454,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,618. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.