LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%.

LXU stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.67. 759,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,583. LSB Industries has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

