LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of LTC Properties worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LTC opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

