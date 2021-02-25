Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 10,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $536,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,823.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SILK stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 389,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,390. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.41. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

SILK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,897,000 after purchasing an additional 487,737 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,590,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,108,000 after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,352,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 58,025 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 247.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 794,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,008,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,511,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.